Paytm’s big reset: How stake consolidation and AI are boosting growth
Madhvendra 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Paytm is consolidating stakes and pushing AI-led growth, but high valuation and past regulatory hurdles mean the path to profitability is still under scrutiny.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Paytm is reshaping its business through stake consolidation, a cleaner group structure, and an artificial intelligence (AI)-led push across payments and financial services. Early results show improving margins, stronger growth, and a clearer path to profitability.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story