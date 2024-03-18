Paytm upper circuit: Stock gains 5% as Yes Securities upgrades stock to ‘Buy’, raises target price
Paytm upper circuit: Paytm stock locked at 5% upper circuit after rating upgrade to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' by Yes Securities. Reasons include declining dependence on wallet business, NPCI nod for UPI participation, contained client loss, rising partner addition, and competitive DNA.
Paytm upper circuit: Paytm share price was locked at 5% upper circuit in early trade on Monday after the stock received a ratings upgrade from Yes Securities. The brokerage firm has upgraded Paytm stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised the target price to ₹505 per share from ₹350 earlier.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started