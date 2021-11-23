MUMBAI : Paytm’s lacklustre listing and its continued underperformance have dented investor sentiment for its smaller unlisted rival MobiKwik, said two traders who specialize in trading shares of unlisted companies.

MobiKwik’s stock was trading at a peak of ₹1,350 a share ahead of the opening of Paytm’s initial public offering (IPO) earlier this month, said one of the two traders, who did not wish to be named. The poor response to Paytm’s IPO and an even more disastrous listing moved Mobikwik shares, too, on the downward path. The shares are trading at `900, a nearly 33% plunge from their peak, the trader said.

“As per company policy, we don’t respond to any market speculation. MobiKwik has got regulatory approvals for its IPO and will go public at an appropriate time," a spokesperson for MobiKwik said in response to an email query.

Shares of, One97 Communications Ltd, which runs Paytm, fell 27% on their market debut on Thursday. The shares have since fallen 36.37% from their IPO price of ₹2,150 apiece. The sharp sell-off has erased ₹51,194 crore in investor wealth from the IPO valuation of ₹1.39 trillion.

“The discouraging response to fintech IPOs of Paytm and Fino Payments Bank triggered the downfall, which got accelerated by the disastrous listing of Paytm," said Manan Doshi, co-founder, UnlistedArena.com, which deals with unlisted and pre-IPO shares.

Paytm’s ₹18,300 crore IPO, the biggest in India so far, was subscribed just 1.89 times, while Fino Payments Bank’s public offer was subscribed two times. Fino’s shares are down 31% from their IPO price of ₹577 apiece.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd filed its draft papers in July and received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s nod in October. Its IPO will comprise a sale of new shares worth ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of stock worth ₹400 crore by its founders and shareholders.

MobiKwik earns revenues mostly from its consumer payments business, payment gateway services, and from its buy now pay later financial product. All these segments have been severely hit by the pandemic. The company’s revenue dropped 19% to ₹288 crore in FY21 from ₹357 crore in the previous year. Net loss widened to ₹111 crore from ₹100 crore during the period.

Sentiments in the primary market appear to be soured following the weak listing of Paytm and may affect upcoming share sales by startups, analysts say. “We may see the cascading effect in primary markets up to some extent. The three IPOs, Latent View Analytics, Tarsons Products, and Go Fashion look priced on a higher side. However, they have got a decent subscription from all segments because of their comparatively smaller sized issues, which makes a favourable outline for a listing pop if markets stabilize," said Manan Doshi.

The grey market premium for Latent View Analytics has dropped to ₹330 from a high of ₹380, while that of Go Fashion, fell to ₹450 from ₹575 and of Tarsons Products to ₹175 from ₹255 a share.

“This may lead to a cool-down of the euphoria that we were seeing in the IPO markets recently in terms of listings and the massive subscriptions," said Aditya Kondawar, COO, JST Investments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.