Paytm’s glum listing rubs off on Mobikwik in unlisted mkt

Sentiments in the primary market appear to be soured following the weak listing of Paytm and may affect upcoming share sales by startups, analysts say. “We may see the cascading effect in primary markets up to some extent. The three IPOs, Latent View Analytics, Tarsons Products, and Go Fashion look priced on a higher side. However, they have got a decent subscription from all segments because of their comparatively smaller sized issues, which makes a favourable outline for a listing pop if markets stabilize," said Manan Doshi.

