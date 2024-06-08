Paytm's UPI market share declines for fourth straight month to 8% in May over RBI crackdown
Paytm suffered a blow in January when the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., a banking affiliate, to wind down operations. Paytm shares have fallen about 55 per cent since then.
Paytm’s share of the unified payments interface (UPI) market in India fell for a fourth straight month as the fintech pioneer struggles to recover from a regulatory setback. Paytm accounted for 8.1 per cent of total UPI transactions in May, down from 13 per cent in January, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India.
