PB Fintech board to consider QIP to fund inorganic growth

PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar, said on Monday that its board will meet on 5 February to consider raising capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to fund inorganic growth opportunities.

In an exchange filing, it said the board, at a meeting held on Monday, reviewed PB Fintech’s organic growth trajectory and discussed a strategy to supplement it with selective acquisitions and strategic investments in domestic and international markets.

The proposed fundraising will involve the issuance of equity shares through a QIP to eligible institutional investors, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Proceeds from the capital raise will be used for strategic investments, acquisitions and partnerships, the company said, adding that no specific acquisition target has been identified so far.

Operating performance The development comes soon after PB Fintech reported strong operating performance for the December quarter. The company posted a 32.5% year-on-year increase in scale in the third quarter of FY26, while profit rose 2.6 times over the same period in 2025.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,711 crore in the December quarter, from ₹1,292 crore a year ago, according to stock exchange disclosures. Quarterly profit stood at ₹189 crore, compared with ₹71.5 crore in the year-ago period.

