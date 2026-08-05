PB Fintech Q1 Results: Net profit nearly doubles to ₹163 crore; revenue climbs 40%

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported its June quarter results after market hours on Wednesday, August 5, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹163 crore for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), up 92% from ₹85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 40% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,888 crore from ₹1,348 crore in the year-ago period.
On a sequential basis, however, both revenue and profit declined. Net profit fell from ₹261 crore reported in the March quarter, while revenue slipped from ₹2,061 crore.
PB Fintech's insurance and lending businesses continued to deliver healthy growth during the June quarter.
Total insurance premium rose 41% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹8,372 crore, driven by a 53% YoY jump in its core online new protection business, including strong growth in health and term insurance, with core insurance revenue surging 46% YoY to ₹1,194 crore.
In the lending business, total lending disbursals stood at ₹4,366 crore, while core credit disbursals grew 33% YoY to ₹2,776 crore, marking the fourth straight quarter of growth.
The revenue from the segment came in at ₹127 crore, a 25% jump from the same period last year. The company also said its insurance customer satisfaction (CSAT) score remained consistently above 90%, supported by continued improvements in customer onboarding and claims support services.
Meanwhile, the revenue from the new business segment came in at ₹694 crore, higher than the ₹514 crore posted in June 2025 quarter.
(more to come)
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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