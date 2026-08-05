PB Fintech Q1 Results: Net profit nearly doubles to ₹163 crore; revenue climbs 40%

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported its June quarter results after market hours on Wednesday, August 5, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹163 crore for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), up 92% from ₹85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 40% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,888 crore from ₹1,348 crore in the year-ago period.
On a sequential basis, however, both revenue and profit declined. Net profit fell from ₹261 crore reported in the March quarter, while revenue slipped from ₹2,061 crore.
PB Fintech's insurance and lending businesses continued to deliver healthy growth during the June quarter.
Total insurance premium rose 41% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹8,372 crore, driven by a 53% YoY jump in its core online new protection business, including strong growth in health and term insurance, with core insurance revenue surging 46% YoY to ₹1,194 crore.
In the lending business, total lending disbursals stood at ₹4,366 crore, while core credit disbursals grew 33% YoY to ₹2,776 crore, marking the fourth straight quarter of growth.
The revenue from the segment came in at ₹127 crore, a 25% jump from the same period last year. The company also said its insurance customer satisfaction (CSAT) score remained consistently above 90%, supported by continued improvements in customer onboarding and claims support services.
Meanwhile, the revenue from the new business segment came in at ₹694 crore, higher than the ₹514 crore posted in June 2025 quarter.
(more to come)