Subscribe

PB Fintech Q1 Results: Net profit nearly doubles to ₹163 crore; revenue climbs 40%

PB Fintech reported a Q1FY27 net profit of 163 crore, a 92% increase from last year, with revenue rising 40% YoY to 1,888 crore. However, both profit and revenue declined sequentially from the previous quarter.

A Ksheerasagar
Published5 Aug 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Advertisement
PB Fintech shares surge 3.4% after posting fourth consecutive quarterly profit in Q2.
PB Fintech shares surge 3.4% after posting fourth consecutive quarterly profit in Q2. (Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported its June quarter results after market hours on Wednesday, August 5, posting a consolidated net profit of 163 crore for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), up 92% from 85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 40% year-on-year (YoY) to 1,888 crore from 1,348 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, however, both revenue and profit declined. Net profit fell from 261 crore reported in the March quarter, while revenue slipped from 2,061 crore.

PB Fintech's insurance and lending businesses continued to deliver healthy growth during the June quarter.

Total insurance premium rose 41% year-on-year (YoY) to 8,372 crore, driven by a 53% YoY jump in its core online new protection business, including strong growth in health and term insurance, with core insurance revenue surging 46% YoY to 1,194 crore.

In the lending business, total lending disbursals stood at 4,366 crore, while core credit disbursals grew 33% YoY to 2,776 crore, marking the fourth straight quarter of growth.

Advertisement

The revenue from the segment came in at 127 crore, a 25% jump from the same period last year. The company also said its insurance customer satisfaction (CSAT) score remained consistently above 90%, supported by continued improvements in customer onboarding and claims support services.

Meanwhile, the revenue from the new business segment came in at 694 crore, higher than the 514 crore posted in June 2025 quarter.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

PB FintechQ1 EarningsQ1 ResultsEarnings
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPB Fintech Q1 Results: Net profit nearly doubles to ₹163 crore; revenue climbs 40%
Advertisement
Read Next Story