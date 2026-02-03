PB Fintech shares get the cold shoulder despite decent Q3 performance
Positives such as 37% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹1,771 crore were overshadowed by news that the company’s board was slated to meet on 5 February to consider raising capital through a qualified institutional placement to pursue inorganic growth opportunities abroad.
PB Fintech stock fell around 6% on Tuesday despite the company’s decent performance on key parameters in the December quarter (Q3FY26). Among the positives, revenue rose 37% year-on-year to ₹1,771 crore, driven by growth in core online revenue and new initiatives revenue. Insurance premiums jumped 45% and lending disbursals surged 85%. The adjusted Ebitda margin improved to 11% from 6% last year.