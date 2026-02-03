PB Fintech shares get the cold shoulder despite decent Q3 performance

"With the company already sitting on a more than ₹5000 crore cash pile, the requirement of a QIP suggests a large acquisition, potentially resulting in 5-6% dilution," JM Financial Institutional Securities. Management has said that the acquisition will be earnings-per-share-accretive. However, JM Financial said it would need to be at a significant valuation discount as Indian markets were unlikely to ascribe PB’s current trading multiple to the international entity.