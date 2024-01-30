PB Fintech registers profitable quarter: PAT surges to ₹37 crore in Q3FY24, revenue grows 43% YoY
PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported a net profit of ₹37 crore in Q3FY24, a significant improvement from the net loss of ₹87 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also increased by 43% YoY to ₹871 crore in Q3.
PB Fintech, the parent company of online marketplaces Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, released its Q3FY24 numbers today, showcasing impressive growth and profitability across its various business segments.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message