Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PB Fintech registers profitable quarter: PAT surges to 37 crore in Q3FY24, revenue grows 43% YoY

PB Fintech registers profitable quarter: PAT surges to 37 crore in Q3FY24, revenue grows 43% YoY

A Ksheerasagar

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported a net profit of 37 crore in Q3FY24, a significant improvement from the net loss of 87 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also increased by 43% YoY to 871 crore in Q3.

The insurance premium reached 4,261 crore, marking an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 17,000 crore

PB Fintech, the parent company of online marketplaces Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, released its Q3FY24 numbers today, showcasing impressive growth and profitability across its various business segments.

In Q3FY24, the company marked a significant turnaround, reporting a net profit of 37 crore compared to the net loss of 87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its cash position also improved by 204 crore YoY in Q3 to 5,150 crore.

Also Read: Dr Reddy's Q3 net profit rises 11% to 1,378.9 crore

The core online business witnessed significant growth, with new protection premiums (health insurance + term insurance) surging by 44% and the core operating revenue reached 593 crore, up 39% YoY. Notably, the contribution margin improved to 44% in Q3, and adjusted EBITDA showed an increase to 76 crore, with the margin expanding to 13%.

Its adjusted EBITDA for the last 6 quarters has improved by 50 crore each quarter, in line with the company's annual guidance of incremental 200 crore adjusted EBITDA.

The overall revenue from operations during the third quarter of the current fiscal year improved by 43% YoY to 871 crore. Additionally, the company achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA margin of 4%, a noteworthy improvement from the -5% margin recorded in the same period last year.

Also Read: Tata Motors share price up 115% in less than a year; is there more steam left?

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

"The credit business continues to grow very well and has been adjusted EBITDA-positive since December 2022. We are now at the annualised run rate of 14 crore credit disbursal and about 5.6 lakh credit card issuance on an annualised basis. Our total credit score consumer base now is over 41 million. 75%+ of cards were processed end-to-end 100% digitally. 75%+ disbursals are from existing customers," the company said in its Q3 earnings report.

Also Read: Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Net profit up 18% YoY, EBITDA rises 26%

PB Fintech highlighted its continued leadership in PB Partners (an agent aggregator platform), covering 17,100 pin codes across India and reaching over 90% of pin codes in the country. The company has strategically diversified its business lines and moved towards smaller, higher-quality advisors.

Additionally, the company reported impressive growth in its UAE insurance premium, which has grown 2.4 times YoY in Q3.

For the first nine months of FY24, its total operating revenue jumped to 2,348 crore, and the consolidated PAT improved by 482 crore to 4 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.