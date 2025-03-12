PB Fintech share price dropped by more than 5% during Wednesday's trading session following the company's announcement on Tuesday that it plans to invest ₹696 crore in its subsidiary, PB Healthcare Services Private Limited, in the upcoming financial year to expand its operations.

The company's board has approved a plan to invest a total of up to ₹696 crore in PB Healthcare Services Private Limited, its fully owned subsidiary, through the subscription or purchase of its shares or Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares in the financial year 2025-26, as stated in PB Fintech Ltd's regulatory filing.

However, this investment is contingent upon approval from shareholders via a postal ballot and will take place alongside other external investors in PB Healthcare Services Private Ltd, according to the statement.

Additionally, the company indicated that the capital infusion would be aimed at covering general operating costs and boosting brand visibility, office presence, and strategic initiatives.

PB Healthcare Services was established in January 2025 to engage in healthcare and related services in India.

PB Fintech share price today PB Fintech share price opened at an intraday high of ₹1,450.70 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,389.60 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities stated that Policybazaar broke out of a 143-week-long IPO base at ₹1,470 in August 2024, surging past ₹2,200 before the recent correction. This pullback, occurring on low volumes, is likely a healthy retest of the breakout zone rather than a trend reversal. A consolidation phase of 8-12 weeks at current levels could form a strong base for the next leg higher. If this setup holds, it may act as a propeller for fresh all-time highs in the coming months. With a strong weekly structure in place, the stock remains well-positioned for renewed upward momentum.