PB Fintech share price extends losing streak to second session post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:06 PM IST
PB Fintech shares fall over 5% following release of Q1FY24 earnings, trimming losses; stock closes 2% lower.
PB Fintech shares continued its losing streak for the second consecutive session on Wednesday's trade following the release of the company's Q1FY24 earnings on Monday, in which it trimmed its on-year losses. PB Fintech share price lost over 5% in today's session. PB Fintech stock price closed 2% lower at ₹745.15 on BSE. The stock hit intraday low of ₹718.65 and high of ₹751.35.
