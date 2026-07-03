PB Fintech share price falls over 8% amid reports of ₹1,741 crore block deal

PB Fintech share price plunged more than 8% on Friday, 3 July, after a block deal worth around ₹1,741 crore saw 2.37% of the company's equity change hands. The transaction follows reports that Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings was planning to reduce its stake in the online insurance aggregator.

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According to reports, nearly 1.08 crore shares were traded at ₹1,601 apiece through a block deal, representing a 4.8% discount to Thursday's closing price of ₹1,682.10. The identities of the buyer and seller were not disclosed on the exchanges.

The deal closely aligns with media reports that Temasek Holdings, through its subsidiary Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, intended to sell up to 1.19 crore shares, or around 2.6% stake in PB Fintech, via a block deal valued at approximately ₹1,909 crore.

Prior to the transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in PB Fintech. Reports indicated that Citigroup Global Markets India was acting as the sole placement agent for the sale, while Temasek would remain subject to a 60-day lock-up on its remaining stake.

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PB Fintech has witnessed a series of high-profile stake sales in recent months. In May, co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal sold around 38 lakh shares, equivalent to 0.8% stake, through a ₹654 crore block deal. During the same month, Tencent exited its remaining 1.05% stake in the company through a separate ₹805 crore block transaction, according to media reports.

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PB Fintech share price today PB Fintech share price has delivered a mixed performance across different timeframes. The stock has declined 1.86% over the past one week and 2.81% in the last two weeks, reflecting recent selling pressure. It is, however, still up 0.73% over the past one month and has gained 11.44% in the last three months, indicating a strong medium-term recovery.

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On a longer-term basis, the stock remains under pressure, having fallen 10.85% over the past six months and 11.80% year to date (YTD), despite the recent rebound.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said PB Fintech has remained in a broad consolidation phase after delivering a nearly sevenfold rally from its late-2022 lows to its early-2025 highs. According to him, the stock is currently trading in a range, with strong resistance in the ₹1,950-2,000 zone and key support between ₹1,350 and ₹1,450.

Rathi noted that the stock has formed a bearish 100% Pole on the higher-timeframe Point & Figure chart, followed by a four-column Triangle pattern, indicating no decisive trend. On the daily chart, it has formed another bearish 100% High Pole after a failed breakout attempt, while the XO Zone Indicator remains in bearish territory, suggesting sellers retain control. He believes the near-term outlook remains cautious to sideways, with a decisive break below the ₹1,510-1,450 support zone likely to trigger another leg of selling.

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Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said Policybazaar is trading near the crucial ₹1,580-1,600 support zone, which could determine the stock's near-term direction. He said a decisive weekly close below ₹1,580 would confirm a technical breakdown and could drag the stock towards ₹1,500. Jain added that investors should closely monitor volumes around current levels, as strong buying interest will be required to defend this support. Until the stock reclaims higher resistance levels and participation improves, he believes the risk-reward remains tilted towards caution, with ₹1,580 as the key support to watch.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.