PB Fintech share price jumps 7% to touch 52-week high on incorporation of subsidiary PB Pay
PB Fintech share price jumped over 7% to touch a 52-week high on Wednesday's trading session following the company's announcement on April 9 that it had incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary PB Pay Private Limited. PB Fintech share price today opened at ₹1,350.50 apiece on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,400 and an intraday low of ₹1,340.95.
