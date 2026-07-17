PB Fintech share price rises 3% after HDFC Mutual Fund stake raise to 5.02%

PB Fintech share price: PB Fintech share price rose 3% in intra-day deals today, July 17, after HDFC Mutual Fund increased its stake in NBFC to 5.02% through an open market purchase of shares, according to a regulatory filing submitted by HDFC Asset Management Company.
The disclosure was made under Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, after the fund's aggregate holding crossed the 5% threshold.
The filing said HDFC Mutual Fund's aggregate holding in PB Fintech stood at 5.02% of the company's paid-up equity share capital at the close of business on July 14, 2026. Before the transaction, the mutual fund held 2,30,77,520 equity shares, representing 4.99% of the company's paid-up equity share capital.
During the transaction, HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 1,29,068 equity shares carrying voting rights, equivalent to 0.03% of PB Fintech's paid-up equity share capital.
Following the acquisition, HDFC Mutual Fund's holding increased to 2,32,06,588 equity shares, representing 5.02% of the company's paid-up equity share capital. The mutual fund continues to hold no voting rights other than through equity shares, and it does not hold any warrants, convertible securities or encumbered shares in the company.
The shares were acquired through the open market on July 14, 2026. The filing stated that there were no salient features of securities to disclose, as the acquisition involved only equity shares.
The acquisition was made through multiple HDFC Mutual Fund schemes, including **HDFC BSE 500 ETF, HDFC BSE 500 Index Fund, HDFC Arbitrage Fund, HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund, HDFC Business Cycle Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, HDFC Innovation Fund, HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund, HDFC NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 ETF, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund, HDFC NIFTY500 Multicap 50:25:25 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY India Digital Index Fund, HDFC Technology Fund, HDFC ELSS Tax Saver and HDFC Mid Cap Fund. The filing further stated that HDFC Mutual Fund does not belong to the promoter or promoter group of PB Fintech.
The NBFC stock jumped as much as 3.1% to its day's high of ₹1,609.90 per share on BSE. It has been under pressure recently. The scrip fell 3% in 1 month, 3% in 6 months, and 12% in 1 year.
It had hit its 52-week high of ₹1,963 in December 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹1,334.20 in March 2026.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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