PB Fintech shares skyrocket 9% even as firm cancels board meet to mull QIP. What's behind the rise? Explained

PB Fintech share price jumped 9% to ₹1,570.30 apiece on Thursday, February 5, after the company announced cancellation of its board meeting to consider fundraising via Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held today, February 05, 2026, to discuss potential Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) has been cancelled,” the company said in an exchange filing dated February 5.

The company on Monday had announced its intention to raise funds via QIP to fund acquisitions and investments.

PB Fintech, earlier this week, said its board assessed the organic growth path and deliberated on plans to complement it through selective acquisitions and strategic investments in both domestic and overseas markets.

The company said the proposed fundraise will be carried out through a QIP of equity shares to eligible institutional investors, subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

It added that the funds raised will be deployed for strategic investments, acquisitions, and partnerships, though no specific acquisition has been identified at this stage.

Why did PB Fintech stock rise today? PB Fintech's share price rebounded sharply, defying the weak sentiment in the Indian stock market, after the company's announcement to cancel Thursday's board meeting.

Investors have been selling PB Fintech stock for four consecutive sessions amid concerns that QIP could lead to equity dilution.

JM Financial said that the company is already sitting on an ₹50 billion-plus cash pile; the requirement of a QIP suggests a large acquisition, potentially resulting in 5-6% dilution.

"While management suggested the acquisition would be EPS-accretive, it would need to be at a significant valuation discount as Indian markets are unlikely to ascribe PB’s current trading multiple for the international entity,” the brokerage added.

PB Fintech Q3 results 2025 The company's net profit climbed 166% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹189 crore from ₹71 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue increased 37% YoY to ₹1,771 crore, up from ₹1,291 crore. The company had announced its earnings on Monday, February 2.

EBITDA surged to ₹158.8 crore from ₹27.6 crore, with margins expanding sharply to 9% compared with 2.1% in the same period last year.

New protection premiums rose 68% year-on-year, led by nearly 80% growth in health insurance. Revenue from new initiatives rose 41% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margins in this segment improved to -3% this quarter from -7% a year ago, while contribution margins turned positive at around 6%.

PB Fintech shares are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1978 on June 17, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹1,311.35 on March 12, 2025.

