PB Fintech stock crosses its IPO price after 2 years, gains 12.5% on robust Q3 results
PB Fintech, the parent company of Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar, witnessed its shares surpass the IPO price apiece after two years as investors responded positively to the company's robust performance in Q3FY24.
