PB Fintech stock sees sharp recovery, up 82% in 2023 so far; is there more rally ahead?
PB Fintech's stock, which suffered a 53% loss in CY22, has rebounded strongly in CY23, yielding a return of 82% so far this year. The positive trend is attributed to the company's strong financial performance.
New-age tech stocks have bounced back strongly from their poor show in CY22, and PB Fintech, the parent company of Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar, was one such which delivered a tremendous return in CY23 after a steep drop in the previous calendar year.
