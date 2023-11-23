New-age tech stocks have bounced back strongly from their poor show in CY22, and PB Fintech, the parent company of Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar, was one such which delivered a tremendous return in CY23 after a steep drop in the previous calendar year.

The stock this year so far has yielded a return of 82%, appreciating from ₹451 apiece to ₹821.40. Despite a subdued start in January with a 4.4% decline, the stock gained momentum from February onward, marking a substantial 30.26% increase. This positive trend has persisted into November, with the stock already registering a 17% uptick this month.

Also Read: Nykaa share price rises over 4% today, gains over 19% in last two weeks

This rally stands in stark contrast to the stock's weak performance in CY22, during which it lost 53% of its value. The resurgence in the stock is primarily attributed to the company's strong financial performance.

In the latest September quarter, the company showed signs of improvement, as its net loss narrowed to ₹21 crore from ₹187 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Its overall revenue from operations reached ₹812 crore in Q2, reflecting a 42% YoY increase.

Also Read: Zomato vs Paytm: Which internet stock should you pick for long term?

EBITDA margins improved from -39.4% (Q2 FY23) to -11.0% (Q2 FY24). This positive shift was fueled by prudent cost management measures, including reductions in ESOPs, controlled employee expenses, and advertising costs, resulting in significant operating leverage benefits.

Its renewal and trial revenue is at an ARR of ₹436 crore, up from ₹294 crore in the same quarter last year. Particularly, its core online business segment, Health & Term Insurance, witnessed an impressive 53% YoY growth in new premium during Q2 FY24, marking the highest performance in the last 7 quarters.

Also Read: India ranks third among countries with most fintech unicorns in 2023

In light of the robust Q2 performance, domestic brokerage Keynote Capitals has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹968 apiece. The brokerage highlighted the positive impact of PaisaBazaar's collaborative efforts on co-created products with lending partners, evident in the trail commission's contribution of 14% to credit business revenue.

The company's focus on unassisted sales has lowered costs and boosted profitability. Notably, over 75% of credit cards and 50% of unsecured lending are now fully digitalised. Additionally, PaisaBazaar's platform has achieved end-to-end digitalisation for 13 lending partners. Similarly, 80% of motor and travel insurance transactions are now unassisted.

The company stands at a pivotal juncture, driven by catalysts such as renewal commission growth, strategic expansion into Tier 2/3 cities through offline channels, and rigorous cost management, all poised to generate favourable operating leverage, the brokerage highlighted.

Also Read: The Bull Market is Playing with Your Head

PB Fintech is engaged in providing integrated online marketing, IT consulting, and support services largely for the financial services industry, including insurance. PB Fintech operates PolicyBazaar, India's largest digital insurance marketplace, and PaisaBazaar, which provides services related to lending products.

The insurance and financial aggregator made a decent debut on the exchanges on November 15, 2021, listing at a premium of 22.7% at ₹1,202 apiece as against the issue price of ₹980. However, taking the current market price into account, the stock is trading 16.22% lower than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.