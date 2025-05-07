PBOC Chief Among Top Chinese Officials Set to Join Briefing

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank chief is among top officials set to join a press briefing on Wednesday, underlining the importance of the event aiming to discuss policies to stabilize markets.

People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Wu Qing and the head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, Li Yunze, are scheduled to attend the news conference in Beijing, according to the names seen displayed on the stage set for speakers.

The same trio of policymakers headlined a major press conference in September, when Pan unveiled a series of significant easing measures to spur growth and lift markets. That event helped turn around market sentiment and triggered a sharp rally in stocks.

Officials will speak at 9 a.m. local time about “a financial policy package to stabilize market and expectations,” according to a government notice on Tuesday.

The briefing will be closely watched as the country faces intensifying pressure from US tariffs and growing concerns over its economic outlook. With President Donald Trump’s 145% duties threatening to hurt exports, expectations are mounting that Beijing may unveil new measures to steady the economy and shore up confidence.

So far, Beijing has responded to the latest trade war with restraint, avoiding large-scale stimulus even as officials continue to stress that they have ample tools at their disposal. Policymakers are likely taking the time to assess the impact of tariffs, aiming to preserve flexibility should conditions worsen. In a meeting late April, the decision-making Politburo vowed to “fully prepare” emergency plans to cope with rising external shocks.

Monetary easing will be in focus. The PBOC hasn’t cut the reserve requirement ratio — the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves — since September despite widespread expectations. That move came alongside a policy rate reduction. The central bank has pledged in recent months to lower interest rates and the RRR if economic and financial conditions at home and abroad justify it.

