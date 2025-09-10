PC Jeweller allots equities against warrants to Mauritius-based FII Unico Global Opportunities Fund

PC Jeweller share price is in focus on Wednesday, September 10 after the compny informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors approved the allotment of 13.61 crore equity shares (face value ₹1 each) to three allottees under the ‘Non-Promoter, Public Category’ including Mauritius-based FII Unico Global Opportunities Fund.

These shares were issued upon the conversion of 1.36 crore fully convertible warrants that had been previously allotted through a preferential issue on a private placement basis.

The conversion price per share was ₹42.15, which included 75 percent of the issue price payable at the time of conversion. The company received a total of ₹573.76 crore from this exercise. The conversion price and number of shares were adjusted after the company’s share split in December 2024, where one share of ₹10 was split into 10 shares of ₹1 each.

Following this allotment, the company’s paid-up equity share capital has increased from ₹693.19 crore to ₹706.80 crore, comprising 706.80 crore equity shares of ₹1 each.

Detailed Allotment Breakdown The latest conversion was carried out for three non-promoter public allottees. Unico Global Opportunities Fund Ltd, which held 4,25,31,329 warrants prior to conversion, exercised 1,18,62,400 warrants and was allotted 11,86,24,000 equity shares, contributing ₹50.00 crore. Intellexs Investments Solutions Pvt Ltd converted all its 15,50,000 warrants into 1,55,00,000 equity shares, resulting in a payment of ₹6.53 crore. Maheshkumar Gupta, who originally held 10,00,000 warrants, converted 2,00,000 warrants into 20,00,000 equity shares, contributing ₹0.84 crore.

Post-Allotment Shareholding Following the conversion, the company’s total outstanding equity shares stand at 706.80 crore shares. After this preferential issue, public shareholding has increased to 61.44 percent from 60.68 percent, while promoter and promoter group shareholding has reduced slightly to 38.56 percent from 39.32 percent.

This conversion strengthens PC Jeweller’s equity base and enhances its financial flexibility. The participation of institutional investor Unico Global Opportunities Fund in a large chunk of this conversion demonstrates continued investor interest and confidence in the company’s prospects.

The increased public shareholding also improves stock liquidity, which may attract more institutional participation over time.

PC Jeweller Stock Performance The jewellery stock has risen 10 percent in the last 1 year. Meanwhile, in the last 3 and 6 months, it has added 9.5 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, in the last 5 years, it has given multibagger returns, soaring 770 percent.