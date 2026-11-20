Jewellery stocks came under pressure on Friday, 20 November, as a sharp correction in gold prices weighed on investor sentiment. PC Jeweller share price fell nearly 5%, Kalyan Jewellers slumped around 7%, while Senco Gold declined about 2%, tracking the weakness in bullion prices.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices slipped below the crucial ₹1.25 lakh-per-10-gram mark. MCX gold opened sharply lower at ₹1,23,629 and extended losses to hit an intraday low of ₹1,21,424, reflecting the sharp selloff in the precious metal.

The weakness in domestic bullion prices mirrored a broader global selloff. International gold prices fell for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, putting the metal on course for its steepest weekly decline since March. Spot gold dropped 1.9% to $3,551.68 per ounce by 0257 GMT, after touching its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session. Bullion was down nearly 8.9% for the week, its sharpest weekly fall since the week of 20 March. US gold futures for December delivery declined 3.6% to $3,551.90, Reuters reported.

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The pressure on gold has intensified amid growing expectations of further US interest-rate hikes, with the Federal Reserve signalling a hawkish stance against the backdrop of persistent inflation. Higher interest rates and bond yields tend to weigh on gold, which offers no yield, by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the metal.

Adding to the pressure, a selloff in technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks has prompted some investors to liquidate gold holdings to cover losses elsewhere.

“There seems to be a bit of forced liquidation going on across the market in general, with expectations of imminent US rate hikes and inflation that could be persistent, leading to high yields and a higher US dollar as a result, pressuring gold,” Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, told Reuters.

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Gold prices Outlook MCX gold opened with a sharp gap-down near ₹1,23,630 and extended its losses to trade around ₹1,22,790, down approximately 3.7%.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said gold prices are testing the ₹1,22,000– ₹1,22,800 support zone. A decisive break below this range could expose the next downside support at ₹1,18,000– ₹1,19,000.

On the upside, the ₹1,26,300– ₹1,27,000 region, which had acted as support until Thursday, has now turned into immediate resistance. The next resistance zone is placed at ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700.

The RSI, near 18, indicates extremely oversold conditions, while the widening MACD gap points to strengthening bearish momentum. Ponmudi noted that although the oversold reading leaves room for a sharp technical rebound, the overall price structure remains weak.

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Technical Views on the Jewellery stocks Kalyan Jewellers: Stronger relative trend, but ₹ 585 support remains crucial Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Kalyan Jewellers has eased from its recent high of ₹730 and is undergoing a retracement, with ₹585 emerging as a key support level. He considers the stock an outlier among the three jewellery stocks, adding that buying interest could return if it holds above ₹585 and shows signs of stability.

Offering a more detailed technical assessment, Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said Kalyan Jewellers was trading around ₹621 after witnessing profit booking following its recent swing high near ₹725.

On the daily chart, the stock is retesting its previous horizontal resistance breakout zone of ₹610– ₹620, which is also aligned with the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) near ₹616. Holding above this support band could keep the broader uptrend intact and lead to short-term sideways consolidation.

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However, a decisive break below ₹615 could signal a failed retest and trigger further profit booking towards ₹585, which coincides with the 50-day EMA. On the upside, ₹700– ₹725 remains a major resistance zone. A sustained breakout above ₹725 would be needed to trigger fresh bullish momentum, Tailor said.

Senco Gold: Weak momentum; ₹ 333– ₹ 353 zone in focus Senco Gold has been edging lower and facing resistance at its descending trendline, according to Arora. He pointed out that the stock fell around 8% on 17 November despite the company reporting record festive sales, suggesting that the weakness in gold prices was overshadowing positive demand-related developments.

The stock was trading around ₹318, significantly below its 52-week high of ₹430. Arora said the technical bias would remain weak until the stock manages to close above its descending trendline.

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Tailor said Senco Gold continues to trade within a multi-year symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart. The stock has found support near the lower ascending trendline around ₹300, making this an important demand zone. However, resistance around key moving averages and a weekly RSI of 45.96 point to subdued bullish momentum.

On the downside, ₹300 is the immediate support, followed by ₹280. On the upside, ₹333 is the immediate resistance, aligned with the 20-day EMA, while ₹353 is the next major hurdle near the 100-day EMA. A sustained move above ₹333– ₹353 could improve the technical outlook and support a recovery. Conversely, a decisive break below ₹300 could weaken the broader consolidation structure.

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PC Jeweller: ₹ 13.30 support holds the key PC Jeweller opened lower and extended its decline, trading around ₹14.02, with no clear signs of a reversal, Arora said. He noted that the stock was moving in line with the weakness in gold prices and that a positive closing session followed by sustained strength would be the first indication of stability.

Tailor said PC Jeweller was trading around ₹13.98 amid sharp selling pressure after facing repeated supply rejection near the ₹20 triple-top resistance zone.

On the weekly chart, the stock is testing immediate support around ₹13.30, which is closely aligned with the 20-period EMA at ₹13.32. Holding above this level could keep its broader sideways-to-consolidation structure intact, with the weekly RSI cooling towards the neutral level of 54.86.

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A decisive break below ₹13.30 could invite further profit booking towards ₹11.80– ₹11.90, aligned with the 50-period EMA. On the upside, ₹20 remains a major resistance. Only a sustained weekly breakout above this level would confirm fresh bullish momentum and open the possibility of a rally towards ₹25– ₹26, Tailor said.

What should investors do? Arora cautioned that the broader technical trend across jewellery stocks remains weak as gold prices continue to make fresh lows. While RSI readings indicate oversold conditions, stocks can remain in oversold territory for an extended period. He said the current setup does not offer a clear buying or selling opportunity, and investors should wait for a positive close followed by sustained strength to confirm that a base is forming.

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Tailor's assessment also points to a wait-and-watch approach until the stocks either confirm support or deliver decisive breakouts. Among the three, Kalyan Jewellers has the strongest relative technical structure and remains the first stock to watch for a potential bullish reversal around the ₹600– ₹620 support zone.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.