PC Jeweller Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 17.3% YoY to ₹210 crore, revenue up 63%

PC Jeweller released its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26) today, November 11, post market hours, reporting a 17.3% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹209.5 crore from ₹178.8 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 63.4% to ₹825.2 crore compared to ₹505 crore in the same quarter last year, supported by sustained consumer demand throughout the festive season.

At the operating level, the company’s EBITDA more than doubled to ₹177.5 crore from ₹86.2 crore, while margins improved to 21.5% from 17%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and robust sales growth.

Company eyes debt-free status by FY26-end During the quarter, the company said it has further reduced its outstanding debt payable to its banks that stood at the end of previous fiscal as per the terms of settlement agreement, by another 23%. This follows a 9% reduction in the first quarter of FY 2025-26 and over 50% reduction already done during the previous financial year.

The company further stated that it is targeting a debt-free status by the end of FY 2025-26. The debt reduction achieved so far is in line with its objective of becoming debt-free by the end of FY 2025-26.

"Once company becomes the debt free, it will not incur any further finance cost. The company will be able to meet its working capital requirement from its operations itself," the company said in its earnings' filing.

Focus on retail footprint expansion The company has launched a new franchise-owned showroom in Pitampura, Delhi, as part of its focus on expanding retail reach through a mix of owned and franchise stores.

With renewed market engagement and sustainable growth driven by network expansion, the company said it will continue exploring opportunities to further expand its retail footprint in the future.

Supported by rising revenue, strong demand, and improving operations, PC Jeweller expects sustained growth and is optimistic about expanding its retail footprint.

