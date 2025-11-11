PC Jeweller Q2 Results: Profit jumps ₹17.3% YoY to ₹210 crore, revenue up 63% YoY

PC Jeweller reported a strong Q2FY26 performance with standalone revenue up 63% YoY to 825 crore. EBITDA surged 91% to 246 crore, and operating profit after tax rose 99% YoY to 202.5 crore, benefiting from sustained consumer demand during the festive season.

A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Nov 2025, 06:25 PM IST
PC Jeweller Q2 Results: Profit jumps <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.3% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>210 crore, revenue up 63% YoY
PC Jeweller Q2 Results: Profit jumps ₹17.3% YoY to ₹210 crore, revenue up 63% YoY(Photo: Pixabay )

PC Jeweller released its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26) today, November 11, post market hours. The company delivered a strong performance during the quarter, supported by sustained consumer demand throughout the festive season. as its standalone revenue grew by 63% YoY to 825 crore in Q2FY26, compared to 505 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA rose sharply by around 91%, reaching 246 crore in Q2FY26 against 129 crore in Q2FY25. Similarly, the operating profit after tax (PAT) — excluding income tax refunds and related interest, which were classified as exceptional items — increased from 102 crore in Q2FY25 to 202.5 crore in Q2FY26, marking an impressive 99% YoY growth.

(more to come)

PC JewellerQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPC Jeweller Q2 Results: Profit jumps ₹17.3% YoY to ₹210 crore, revenue up 63% YoY
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.