PC Jeweller Q2 Results: Profit jumps ₹17.3% YoY to ₹210 crore, revenue up 63% YoY

PC Jeweller released its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26) today, November 11, post market hours. The company delivered a strong performance during the quarter, supported by sustained consumer demand throughout the festive season. as its standalone revenue grew by 63% YoY to ₹825 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹505 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

The company’s EBITDA rose sharply by around 91%, reaching ₹246 crore in Q2FY26 against ₹129 crore in Q2FY25. Similarly, the operating profit after tax (PAT) — excluding income tax refunds and related interest, which were classified as exceptional items — increased from ₹102 crore in Q2FY25 to ₹202.5 crore in Q2FY26, marking an impressive 99% YoY growth.