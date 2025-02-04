PC Jeweller Q3 Results: PC Jeweller Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, February 4. The jewellery maker posted a ₹148 crore net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25.
The firm recorded a net loss of ₹197.98 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the consolidated financial statements.
The company's revenue from core operations witnessed a multifold increase of 1,496 per cent to ₹639.45 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹40.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
PC Jeweller Limited shares closed 4.98 per cent higher at ₹14.97 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹14.26 at the previous market close. The firm disclosed the third-quarter results after market operating hours on February 4.
(….more to come…)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
