PC Jeweller Q3 Results: Jewellery maker posts ₹148 crore profit vs loss YoY; revenue jumps multifold

PC Jeweller Q3 Results: PC Jeweller Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, February 4. The jewellery maker posted a ₹148 crore net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

The firm recorded a net loss of ₹197.98 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the consolidated financial statements.

The company's revenue from core operations witnessed a multifold increase of 1,496 per cent to ₹639.45 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹40.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PC Jeweller Share Price PC Jeweller Limited shares closed 4.98 per cent higher at ₹14.97 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹14.26 at the previous market close. The firm disclosed the third-quarter results after market operating hours on February 4.

