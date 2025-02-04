Mint Market

PC Jeweller Q3 Results: Jewellery maker posts ₹148 crore profit vs loss YoY; revenue jumps multifold

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Feb 2025, 06:09 PM IST
PC Jeweller announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday, February 4.

PC Jeweller Q3 Results: PC Jeweller Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, February 4. The jewellery maker posted a 148 crore net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25. 

The firm recorded a net loss of 197.98 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the consolidated financial statements. 

The company's revenue from core operations witnessed a multifold increase of 1,496 per cent to 639.45 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to 40.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

PC Jeweller Share Price 

PC Jeweller Limited shares closed 4.98 per cent higher at 14.97 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to 14.26 at the previous market close. The firm disclosed the third-quarter results after market operating hours on February 4. 

(….more to come…) 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:4 Feb 2025, 06:09 PM IST
