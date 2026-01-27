Mint Market
PC Jeweller Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 28% YoY to ₹187 crore, revenue up 37%

PC Jeweller reported a 28% rise in Q3 FY2025-26 net profit to 190 crore and a 37% increase in revenue to 875.38 crore, driven by consumer demand. The company aims to become debt-free and plans to expand its franchise network.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Jan 2026, 10:56 PM IST
PC Jeweller released its financial results for the September–December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY2025–26) today, January 27, post-market hours, reporting a 28% jump in its net profit to 187 crore from 146 crore in the same period last year.

Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 37% to 875 crore compared to 639 crore in the same quarter last year, driven by continued consumer demand during the festive and wedding season.

At the operating level, the company’s EBITDA stood at 225 crore, up from 154 crore, while margins improved to 25.71% from 24% in Q3FY25, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and robust sales growth, according to company's Q3 earnings' filing.

Company eyes debt-free status

The company said it continues to progress towards its goal of becoming debt-free, having reduced its outstanding debt by approximately 68% since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on September 30, 2024, reflecting a significant improvement in its financial position.

During the quarter, it signed an MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and was onboarded as a franchise brand on the CM-YUVA portal.

As part of the initiative, PC Jeweller said it will support trained goldsmith entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban areas to establish 1,000 jewellery retail franchise units.

Further, the company stated that it has been receiving queries and feedback from prospective business partners for establishing large-format franchise showrooms with them.

As a result of this positive response, the company, as part of its business expansion plan, deliberated on the same and decided to seek approval from the board for opening up to 100 large franchise showrooms over the next 12–18 months.

"The company remains focused on strengthening core operations, expanding retail presence through owned and franchise formats, and enhancing customer reach. The company is confident of becoming debt free very soon. With improving operational momentum, a stronger balance sheet, and participation in government-backed initiatives, the Company is well positioned for sustainable growth and market expansion and is confident of delivering healthy financial performance in the future as well," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
