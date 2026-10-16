PC Jeweller share: 70% returns in 6 months! What is driving the stock? Experts give 3 reasons to buy | Target, stop-loss

"PC Jeweller share price target | Stocks to buy today: After the announcement of CUPID promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasia buying 5.10 crore PC Jeweller shares, paying ₹14.43 per share. This sparked strong buying interest in the jewellery stock during the early morning session on Friday. PC Jeweller share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹15.06 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹16.45 apiece within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, clocking an intraday rise of 14%. While hitting today's intraday high, PC Jeweller shares climbed to a new 52-week peak of ₹16.45.

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According to stock market experts, today's rally in PC Jeweller share price today due to the CUPI promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya buying 5.10 crore company shares. However, the sustained rally in PC Jeweller shares can be attributed to the company achieving debt-free status, buzz around strong Q2 2026 results, and business expansions in the pipeline.

PC Jeweller share | Immediate trigger Speaking on the immediate reason for PC Jeweller's share price rise, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “PC Jeweller's share is rising due to the bulk deal buzz. CUPID promoter has bought more than 5 crore shares of PC Jeweller in a bulk deal on Thursday. This has created a short-term buzz about the stock.”

However, one must remember that the PC Jeweller share price has been on an uptrend for a long time. The stock has risen 30% in one month and around 70% in the last six months.

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“PC Jeweller share price rally in 2026 can be attributed to three major reasons: debt-free status, expectations for strong Q2 results, and regular fundraises are fueling expansion buzz for the jewellery stock,” said Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities.

Debt-free status Ojha said the jewellery brand has repaid all its dues to the 14 banks, and all mortgaged assets and guarantees have been released, which has gone down well with market bulls. The market estimates that debt-free status will enable the company to enhance its margins and profitability by reducing interest payments.

PC Jeweller | Buzz for strong Q2 results 2026 The KC Securities expert said that PC Jeweller has reported strong business for the July to September 2026 quarter. In the Q2FY27 business update, PC Jeweller reported 28% YoY revenue growth, suggesting sustained business growth momentum. Thus, the market is expecting strong Q2 results 2026 from the jewellery brand.

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PC Jeweller | Expansion buzz The company also completed its fundraising of up to ₹500 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants on 24 September 2026, following the conversion of all warrants allotted to promoter Balram Garg.

“The ₹500 crore fundraise has fueled buzz for pipeline expansion,” said Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities.

PC Jeweller share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of PC Jeweller shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “PC Jeweller share price has strong support placed at ₹13.80. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at ₹18. On breaking above this hurdle on a decisive basis, we can expect the stock to touch ₹20 apiece soon.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).