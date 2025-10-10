Subscribe

PC Jeweller share price edges higher after this CAPEX update. Details here

PC Jeweller share price rose over 3% after the debt recovery tribunal approved a joint application, allowing the company to reclaim keys and inventory from DRAT. The company reported a 63% revenue increase in Q2, boosted by festive demand, and successfully reduced its debt by 23%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Oct 2025, 12:20 PM IST
PC Jeweller share price rose by more than 3% during Friday's trading session after the company announced that the debts recovery appellate tribunal in Kolkata issued an order on October 07, 2025, approving the Joint Application filed by the company and the Consortium Lenders.

They instructed the release of keys and inventory to the company for all showrooms and premises that had previously been under the custody of DRAT, Delhi, as per their earlier decision.

The company further said that the process of retrieving the keys and inventory for its showrooms and premises in Karol Bagh (Delhi) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) was successfully completed on October 09, 2025, and the inventory that was once held by DRAT, Delhi, is now back in the Company’s possession.

Earlier in October PC Jeweller said that its revenue increased by approximately 63% year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal year, thanks to improved demand for gold jewellery during the festive season.

Based in Delhi, PC Jeweller operates 52 showrooms, 49 of which are owned by the company, and successfully decreased its debt by 23% in the recently concluded September quarter.

In a regulatory filing, the company provided an operational update for the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

PC Jeweller reported a robust performance for the July-September period, fueled by heightened consumer demand during the current festive season.

The company achieved a "standalone revenue increase of around 63% compared to the same quarter in the previous financial year," they stated.

Additionally, during the quarter, PC Jeweller expanded its retail footprint by launching a franchise-owned showroom in Pitampura, Delhi.

PC Jeweller share price today

PC Jeweller share price today opened at 13 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 13.39 and an intraday low of 12.90 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, PC Jeweller share price is forming a small bullish flag pattern following four days of tight consolidation. The structure looks well-defined, and a breakout above 13.75 carries a high probability of success, potentially leading the stock toward 16 levels in the near term. Volumes are currently ideal, showing balanced participation, and a rise in volume on breakout will confirm the start of a bullish uptrend. Momentum indicators have cooled off during the consolidation phase and are now positioned to act as a propeller for the next leg upward, provided the breakout sustains on strong volume support.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

