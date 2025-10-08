PC Jeweller share price edges higher after this update. Do you own?

PC Jeweller share price rose nearly 1 per cent to ₹13.19 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company gave an update on the joint settlement agreement with consortium lenders.

Despite today's rise, the multibagger jewellery stock has largely remained negative in the near term by descending over 4 per cent in a month and 6 per cent in six months. The jewellery stock has, however, given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 834 per cent in five years.

PC Jeweller update on joint settlement agreement In an exchange filing, PC Jeweller said that it has complied with the terms of a joint settlement agreement with the consortium lenders, dated September 30, 2024, in compliance with the terms and conditions.

“This is to inform that the as per the orders of the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal, Delhi (‘DRAT, Delhi’), the keys and inventory of some of the showrooms / premises of the Company were in the custody of DRAT, Delhi. These were to be released upon compliance of the terms and conditions of the Joint Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as ‘Agreement’) executed between the Company and the Consortium Lenders. The Company has complied with the terms of the Agreement and a Joint Application was filed by the Company and all Consortium Lenders towards the same in DRAT, Delhi,” the company said in the filing.

The company further added, “In accordance with the compliance of terms of the Agreement, the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata (holding additional charge of DRAT, Delhi) vide its order dated October 07, 2025 allowed the Joint Application filed by the Company and the Consortium Lenders and have issued directions for handover of keys and inventory to the Company of all those showrooms / premises of the Company, which were in the custody of DRAT, Delhi vide its earlier order.”

PC Jeweller Q2 business update Meanwhile, in another positive development, PC Jeweller last week informed bourses that it concluded the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) with a strong performance driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

It achieved a standalone revenue growth of approximately 63%, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Further, the company said it has successfully reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to its banks by approximately 23% during this quarter.

During the quarter, the company expanded its retail presence by opening a franchise-owned showroom in Pitampura, Delhi. This addition further strengthens PC Jeweller’s footprint in the region and supports its strategy of balanced growth through a mix of company-owned and franchise showrooms, it added in the filing.