PC Jeweller share price extend losses for fifth session, falls 9% in a week | Should you buy or sell?

PC Jeweller share price continued its downward rally for fifth session straight on Thursday, 17 September. The jewellery stock opened lower in early trade but briefly turned positive during the session, gaining as much as 1.42%. The stock, however, slipped back into the red soon, declining more than 1%.

PC Jeweller shares opened at ₹12.59 per share on the NSE today, compared with its previous close of ₹12.64 on Wednesday.

According to data available on NSE, around 1,191.06 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on Thursday.

PC Jeweller recent business updates In an exchange filing dated September 10, PC Jeweller said it had successfully cleared and repaid all outstanding dues to another bank in accordance with the terms of the Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024.

The company said it has successfully cleared its debt obligations with 11 of the 14 consortium banks, completing all repayments ahead of their scheduled due dates.

It added that more than 96% of the outstanding debt owed to the remaining three banks has also been repaid.

The company said it is on track to clear the remaining less than 4% of the outstanding debt owed to these three banks and become debt-free within the current month. This, it said, will significantly strengthen its balance sheet and overall financial position.

PC Jeweller Q1 results 2026 PC Jeweller posted a 37.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹222 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹153 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations grew 21% YoY to ₹877 crore in the June 2026 quarter, up from ₹725 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting strong growth during the quarter.

Consolidated operating profit after tax (PAT), excluding other income, jumped 168% YoY to ₹213 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹79 crore a year earlier. The significant increase points to stronger performance in the company’s core operations.

Should you buy or sell? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that PC Jeweller can be accumulated from the current levels for a trading opportunity. The stock has been witnessing strong volumes, while the company’s progress towards reducing its debt provides a positive backdrop.

Ojha further added that From a technical perspective, traders can maintain a stop-loss at ₹10.50, with an upside target of ₹14–16.

On the technical outlook, Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said that the stock recently witnessed a breakout above a key horizontal resistance, followed by a sharp upward move. The stock is now undergoing a mild retracement towards the breakout zone, while the price action remains constructive as it is taking support around the 20-Day EMA near ₹12. The stock continues to trade above all key EMAs, indicating that the underlying technical structure remains supportive. The recent retracement appears to be a consolidation phase after the sharp upmove rather than a significant deterioration in the setup.

“On the momentum front, the RSI is rising higher and sustaining above the midpoint, indicating improving momentum, with the indicator showing support around the midpoint during recent retracements. The overall technical structure remains sideways to bullish with mild retracement. On the downside, ₹12 is the immediate support, aligned with the 20-Day EMA, while ₹11 remains an important support zone, coinciding with the previous breakout area and the 50-Day EMA. On the higher side, ₹15 is the key resistance level; sustained strength above this zone can open room for further upside,” Tailor added.