PC Jeweller share price in focus after the multibagger stock announces board meeting to consider QIP; check date

PC Jeweller QIP: Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller rose 2% on Tuesday, July 14, after it informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to consider a proposal to raise funds through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) as part of the company's strategy to accelerate business growth and capitalise on future opportunities.

The proposed fundraise comes as the jewellery retailer prepares to complete repayment of its remaining debt obligations during the current quarter, allowing fresh capital to be deployed primarily towards expansion and strategic initiatives.

According to the exchange filing, the board will review and finalise the company's comprehensive business growth strategy for the coming quarters and consider approving the issuance of securities through a QIP in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable laws, subject to the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

What are the key proposals before the board? The Board will review and finalise PC Jeweller's business growth strategy for the coming quarters and consider approving a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) through the issuance of securities, subject to the required regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The company said the proceeds from the proposed QIP will be primarily utilised towards strategic growth initiatives, business expansion plans, capital requirements and general corporate purposes, strengthening its long-term growth trajectory. The board will also consider appointing intermediaries, advisors and other agencies for the proposed fundraise and seek shareholders' approval in accordance with applicable laws.

PC Jeweller further stated that it expects to complete repayment of its remaining debt obligations during the current quarter through the proceeds raised from the earlier preferential issue of Fully Convertible Warrants to the promoter, along with internal accruals. As a result, the proposed QIP proceeds can largely be directed towards expansion and other strategic business initiatives instead of debt repayment.

Apart from considering the fundraise, the board will also deliberate on the appointment of intermediaries, advisors and other agencies required for the proposed QIP. It will further consider seeking shareholders' approval through the appropriate mode in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The company also informed the exchanges that, in continuation of its earlier communication dated June 27, 2026, the trading window for dealing in the company's shares will remain closed until two days after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

PC Jeweller share price The jewellery stock rose 2% to its day's high of ₹10.13 per share on BSE.

The penny stock has added 7% in 1 week, 12% in 1 month and 1-% in 3 months. However, it shed over 41% in the last 1 year. Still, in the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, soaring 269% in 5 years. It had hit its 52-week high of ₹18 in July last year and its 52-week low of ₹7.45 in March 2026.