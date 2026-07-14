Subscribe

PC Jeweller share price in focus after the multibagger stock announces board meeting to consider QIP; check date

PC Jeweller's Board will meet on July 16, 2026, to discuss a QIP proposal aimed at funding business growth and strategic initiatives, while completing debt repayments. The meeting will also cover the appointment of necessary advisors and seeking shareholder approvals as required by law.

Pranati Deva
Published14 Jul 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Advertisement
PC Jeweller QIP
PC Jeweller QIP
AI Quick Read

PC Jeweller QIP: Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller rose 2% on Tuesday, July 14, after it informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to consider a proposal to raise funds through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) as part of the company's strategy to accelerate business growth and capitalise on future opportunities.

Advertisement

The proposed fundraise comes as the jewellery retailer prepares to complete repayment of its remaining debt obligations during the current quarter, allowing fresh capital to be deployed primarily towards expansion and strategic initiatives.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Choice Broking sees 20% upside in this healthcare stock

According to the exchange filing, the board will review and finalise the company's comprehensive business growth strategy for the coming quarters and consider approving the issuance of securities through a QIP in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable laws, subject to the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

What are the key proposals before the board?

The Board will review and finalise PC Jeweller's business growth strategy for the coming quarters and consider approving a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) through the issuance of securities, subject to the required regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Advertisement

The company said the proceeds from the proposed QIP will be primarily utilised towards strategic growth initiatives, business expansion plans, capital requirements and general corporate purposes, strengthening its long-term growth trajectory. The board will also consider appointing intermediaries, advisors and other agencies for the proposed fundraise and seek shareholders' approval in accordance with applicable laws.

PC Jeweller further stated that it expects to complete repayment of its remaining debt obligations during the current quarter through the proceeds raised from the earlier preferential issue of Fully Convertible Warrants to the promoter, along with internal accruals. As a result, the proposed QIP proceeds can largely be directed towards expansion and other strategic business initiatives instead of debt repayment.

Apart from considering the fundraise, the board will also deliberate on the appointment of intermediaries, advisors and other agencies required for the proposed QIP. It will further consider seeking shareholders' approval through the appropriate mode in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Advertisement
Also Read | HCL Tech share price falls 3% despite strong Q1 results 2026: Should you buy?

The company also informed the exchanges that, in continuation of its earlier communication dated June 27, 2026, the trading window for dealing in the company's shares will remain closed until two days after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

PC Jeweller share price

The jewellery stock rose 2% to its day's high of 10.13 per share on BSE.

The penny stock has added 7% in 1 week, 12% in 1 month and 1-% in 3 months. However, it shed over 41% in the last 1 year. Still, in the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, soaring 269% in 5 years. It had hit its 52-week high of 18 in July last year and its 52-week low of 7.45 in March 2026.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

PC JewellerIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayQIPMultibagger
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPC Jeweller share price in focus after the multibagger stock announces board meeting to consider QIP; check date
Advertisement
Read Next Story