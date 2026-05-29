PC Jeweller share price jumps 10% after Q4 results 2026. Do you own?

PC Jeweller share price surged 10% on Friday, 29 May, after the company reported strong Q4FY26 earnings, driven by higher income and continued balance sheet improvement.
The jewellery retailer posted a 61% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹152.89 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to ₹94.78 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income during the quarter increased to ₹946.26 crore from ₹700.10 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹714.46 crore, up from ₹577.70 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income for the year rose sharply to ₹3,549.58 crore from ₹2,371.87 crore in FY25.
Regarding the performance, Managing Director Balram Garg stated that FY26 marked a crucial year of recovery for the company, driven by solid execution and strong consumer interest. He noted that since implementing its settlement agreement with banks, the company has reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90% and is steadily progressing toward becoming debt-free.
Garg added that once the company achieves a debt-free balance sheet, it intends to embark on an aggressive expansion phase. He mentioned that PC Jeweller is receiving positive feedback from potential partners for large-format franchise showrooms and plans to establish up to 100 franchise locations in the next 12–18 months.
PC Jeweller share price today opened at ₹9.48 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹10.48 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹9.42 apiece.
PC Jeweller shares have delivered strong short-term gains, rising over 19% in the last one week and two weeks, significantly outperforming the Sensex, which gained less than 1% during the same period. The stock has also advanced nearly 5% over the past month and is up 7.2% year to date, even as benchmark indices remain under pressure.
However, over the past year, the stock has fallen by more than 20%, reflecting the earlier sharp correction.
The recent rally in PC Jeweller shares follows the company's strong Q4FY26 earnings and highlights significant progress in debt reduction, alongside plans to aggressively expand its franchise showroom network over the next 12–18 months, according to experts.
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