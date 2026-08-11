PC Jeweller share price jumps 5% after Q1 results 2026. Do you own?

PC Jeweller share price jumped 5% on NSE in Tuesday's trading session after the company reported a strong performance during the April - June quarter FY27 on Monday.

PC Jeweller share price opened at ₹10.20 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹9.82 on Monday. The multibagger jewellery stock touched an intraday high of ₹10.57 on 11 August.

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PC Jeweller Q1 results 2026 PC Jeweller reported a 37.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹222 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹153 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s revenue from operations also grew strongly, increasing 21% YoY to ₹877 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹725 crore in Q1FY26.

Consolidated operating profit after tax (PAT), excluding other income, witnessed a sharp 168% YoY increase to ₹213 crore in the June quarter, up from ₹79 crore in the year-ago period. The significant improvement reflects stronger performance in the company’s core operations.

During the June 2026 quarter, PC Jeweller also completed its ₹2,702.11 crore preferential issue of fully convertible warrants, with 93% of the proceeds having been realised.

The company continued to receive promoter support after the end of the quarter, with another 4.16 crore warrants subsequently converted into equity shares.

In July 2026, the PC Jeweller board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), subject to requisite approvals. The proposed capital raise is aimed at supporting future growth initiatives, strengthening financial flexibility and enabling the company to expand its operations.

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PC Jeweller share price trend PC Jeweller share price has remained largely positive despite weak market sentiments. The stock has gained over 4% in a week and 2% in a month.

Furthermore, PC Jeweller shares have risen nearly 10% on year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, has fallen 24% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 272% in three years and 347% in five years.