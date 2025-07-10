PC Jeweller share price jumps 55% this month; what's driving this multibagger stock?

Stock Market Today: PC Jeweller share price has gained 55% this month. Check here for what's driving this multibagger

Multibagger PC Jeweller Share price movement PC Jeweller share price, which had dipped to a 52-week low of ₹6.04 in July 2024, has seen a sharp bounce back as the PC Jeweller share price touched a 52-week high of ₹19.65 on 7 July. PC Jeweller share price, having gained more than 183% in a year and more than 1100% in 5 years, has given multibagger returns to the investors.

Analysts views on Multibagger stock PC Jeweller share price movement PC Jeweller Ltd. has shown encouraging signs of a turnaround, reporting approximately 80% year-on-year standalone revenue growth in Q4 FY25, driven by strong wedding and festive season demand despite the volatility in gold prices. The company has made significant strides in financial discipline, reducing its outstanding bank debt by over 50% during FY24-25 and a further 7.5% in the last quarter, with a clear target of becoming debt-free by the end of FY26, said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities. She added that operational restructuring yields results, reflected in improved financial performance and a more optimistic outlook for upcoming quarters.

However, while the recent progress is promising, the company still carries legacy risks that cannot be overlooked, added Srivastava. PC Jeweller has previously faced serious corporate governance concerns, including SEBI scrutiny and auditor resignations, which had significantly eroded investor confidence. Moreover, it operates in a highly competitive space dominated by established players like Titan’s Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers, which enjoy more substantial brand equity, operational stability, and consumer trust. The volatility of gold prices, evolving regulations, and changing consumer preferences also pose challenges.

“While management’s renewed focus on revamping operations, expanding product lines, and improving service offerings indicates intent to rebuild its market position, investors must monitor consistency in performance over the next few quarters. PC Jeweller remains a high-risk, potentially high-reward bet best suited for risk-tolerant investors” said Srivastava of SMC Global Securities

Multibagger stock PC Jeweller share price—technical views PC Jeweller share price has rallied vertically by 50% and tested a 40-week high near the ₹19 level, which now stands out as a significant resistance zone and supply area, said Anshul Hain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment.

This level, as per Jain is likely to cap the upside in the near term, making a healthy consolidation between 4 and 8 weeks around this zone probable. Such a base formation will help develop the right side of the pattern. A breakout and sustained move above ₹19.5 after this pause could fuel a fresh rally towards the ₹24 mark. Volumes and accumulation trends look encouraging for a sustained up move post-breakout, as per Jain.

