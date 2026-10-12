PC Jeweller share price jumps 68% in 6 months; Debt-free status and Q2 growth in focus | Is the rally far from over?

PC Jeweller share price jumped 4% on Monday, 12 October, in an otherwise flat market, with investor sentiment supported by multiple developments, including the release of mortgaged assets following the repayment of dues to all 14 consortium banks, the company's debt-free status, and a 28% year-on-year growth in Q2 FY27 revenue. The company also reported receiving ₹142 crore in remittances from outstanding export debtors during the September quarter.
In a regulatory filing, the jewellery retailer said it had received no-objection, no-dues and release letters from all 14 consortium banks. The company added that all mortgaged assets belonging to it, as well as those of its personal and corporate guarantors, had been released, and the original title deeds had been handed over to the respective title holders.
Further, all charges, securities, personal and corporate guarantees, and undertakings provided by the company and its guarantors have been fully released.
The development follows PC Jeweller's announcement last month that it had cleared its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks, becoming debt-free. The company had previously carried a total debt of around ₹3,000 crore and opted for a one-time settlement (OTS) of its outstanding bank dues in September 2024.
Separately, PC Jeweller reported a 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue during the July–September quarter of FY27, citing healthy consumer demand, according to a PTI report dated 7 October.
The company also received ₹142 crore in remittances from outstanding export debtors during the quarter.
PC Jeweller said completing the repayment ahead of the scheduled due dates would help it save on interest costs going forward, positively affecting its bottom line and strengthening its balance sheet.
PC Jeweller is one of India's leading jewellery companies, with around 50 retail stores across major cities.
PC Jeweller share price today opened at ₹15.06 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹15.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹14.91 apiece.
PC Jeweller shares have gained 18.16% over the past week and 14.05% in the last two weeks. The stock has risen 12.55% over the past month, while its gains have been more pronounced over longer periods, climbing 54.20% in three months and 68.34% in six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has advanced 65.63%, reflecting strong upward momentum.
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