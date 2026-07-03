PC Jeweller share price jumps over 6% after company's claim to become debt-free in the current quarter

PC Jeweller share price jumped over 6% in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, 3 July, after the company said it witnessed healthy business growth in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) and is set to become debt-free in the current quarter itself.

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PC Jeweller shares opened at ₹9.96 against their previous close of ₹9.88 and jumped 6.2% to an intraday high of ₹10.49.

The jewellery stock jumps after the Q1FY27 business update In an exchange filing after market hours on 2 July, PC Jeweller said its Q1FY27 consolidated revenue grew by approximately 21% year-on-year (YoY), reflecting significant progress in its ongoing turnaround journey.

Besides, the company claimed it continues to progress rapidly towards its goal of becoming debt-free, and it will achieve this goal in the current quarter itself.

PC Jeweller said it has "successfully reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to the banks under the terms of the joint settlement agreement, by approximately 24% during Q1FY27. With this reduction, the company has now reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90% as of the date, since the execution of the settlement agreement with banks on 30 September 2024."

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The repayment of remaining outstanding debt and attaining a debt-free status in the ongoing quarter itself will significantly improve the company’s financial position in the coming periods, said PC Jeweller.

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PC Jeweller share price trend PC Jeweller shares hit their 52-week high of ₹19.65 on 7 July last year, followed by a 52-week low of ₹7.45 on 30 March this year on the BSE.

Over the last year, the jewellery stock has crashed 27%. However, it has seen recovery this year, as year-to-date in 2026, it is up 10%. In a shorter timeframe of three months, the stock has jumped 24%.

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