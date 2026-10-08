PC Jeweller share price jumps over 7% on Q2 update | Stock up 54% YTD — What lies ahead?

PC Jeweller shares jumped over 7% on Thursday, 8 October, after the jewellery retailer reported a strong second-quarter business update, with consolidated revenue rising 28% year-on-year in Q2 FY27 amid healthy consumer demand.

The company also highlighted its improved financial position after becoming debt-free during the September quarter. PC Jeweller said it had repaid the outstanding debt of all 14 consortium banks, with repayments completed ahead of their scheduled due dates.

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The company had opted for a one-time settlement (OTS) with its consortium of banks in September 2024 to resolve its outstanding dues. Its total debt at the time was around ₹3,000 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, consolidated revenue grew around 28% year-on-year during July-September 2026.

PC Jeweller also received ₹142 crore in remittances from outstanding export debtors during the quarter, it said.

The company said achieving debt-free status will help reduce its interest costs going forward, which is expected to support profitability and strengthen its balance sheet.

“During the September quarter, the company achieved debt-free status after successful repayment of outstanding debt of all the banks, with all repayments completed ahead of the scheduled due dates,” PC Jeweller said.

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“With no bank debts outstanding, the company will be saving on the interest cost in the future, which will positively impact its bottom line and strengthen its balance sheet,” it added.

PC Jeweller is one of India's leading jewellery companies, with around 50 retail stores across major cities.

The company has successfully completed its ₹500 crore fundraising through a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants on 24 September 2026, following the conversion of all warrants allotted to promoter Balram Garg.

PC Jeweller share price today PC Jeweller share price today opened at ₹13.46 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹14.26 and an intraday low of ₹13.43.

PC Jeweller shares have delivered strong returns across the longer term, rising 10.06% in the past week, 46.37% over three months and 50.90% over six months. The stock is up 52.85% year-to-dateand has gained 4.29% over the past month. Over the last two weeks, however, the stock has slipped 0.98%, indicating some recent consolidation after the sharp rally.

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Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock opened gap-up, followed by buying. “Technically, we are seeing a higher-bottom formation, and prices could move towards ₹15. On the downside, the bullish gap around ₹13 remains a strong support,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.