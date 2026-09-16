PC Jeweller share price plunges 6% today, falls 13% in a week | Here's why

PC Jeweller share price fell as much as 6% in Wednesday's trading session as investors rushed to book profits. The jewellery stock opened at ₹12.89 apiece today and touched an intraday low of ₹12.08 on 16 September.

PC Jeweller shares extended its downward rally for fourth session straight on Wednesday. The jewellery stock has fallen over 13% in a week.

According to data available on NSE, around 1,971.14 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on 16 September. The market capitalisation of PC Jeweller stood at ₹11,663.55 crore.

PC Jeweller recent business updates In an exchange filing on 10 September, PC Jeweller said that the company has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to one more bank.

The company further said that with this successful clearance of debt, the company has now repaid all the outstanding debt of 11 out of the 14 consortium banks with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates.

Further, the company has discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 3 banks as well.

The company remains firmly on track to discharge the remaining less than 4% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 3 banks and achieve a debt-free status in the current month itself, which will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position, it added.

PC Jeweller Q1 results 2026 PC Jeweller reported a 37.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹222 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹153 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations also recorded strong growth, rising 21% YoY to ₹877 crore in the June 2026 quarter from ₹725 crore in Q1FY26.

Consolidated operating profit after tax (PAT), excluding other income, surged 168% YoY to ₹213 crore in Q1FY27, up from ₹79 crore in the year-ago period. The sharp rise highlights improved performance in the company’s core business operations.

More to come..