PC Jeweller share price skyrockets over 6% after Q3FY26 business update

PC Jeweller share price rallied as much as 6% to ₹10.13 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company posted a strong business update for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26), ended December.

The jewellery company posted around 37% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue, driven by strong consumer demand amid the ongoing festive and wedding season, the company said in an exchange filing on January 4.

Further, the company said it remains committed to its target of achieving a debt-free status in the near future.

“Notably, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with the Banks on 30th September 2024, the Company has already reduced its outstanding debt by approximately 68%, demonstrating significant progress towards its financial goals. Looking ahead, the Company will remain focused on expanding its retail footprint, achieving debt-free status, and consistently delivering strong performances in the upcoming quarters,” it added.

During the quarter, the company submitted a proposal to the Directorate of Industries and Enterprises Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to provide support to trained goldsmith entrepreneurs in rural / semi-urban areas for establishing 1,000 jewellery retail franchisee units with the company.

“The proposal received the approval from the Directorate of Industries and Enterprises Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, for onboarding as a Franchise Brand on the CM-YUVA Portal and the Company has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with CM YUVA Mission under Department of MSME and Export Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh for the same,” the company said.

PC Jeweller Q2 results 2025 For the second quarter, PC Jeweller posted a net profit of ₹209.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, up from ₹178.8 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 17.2% increase. Revenue surged 63.4% year-on-year to ₹825.2 crore, compared with ₹505 crore in Q2 FY25.

The strong performance was supported by robust festive demand and continued momentum in domestic sales.

Operating profit (EBITDA) more than doubled to ₹177.5 crore from ₹86.2 crore, with margins expanding year on year to 21.5% from 17%.

PC Jeweller share price trend The multibagger jewellery stock has been on a bull run for the past five sessions as it has gained nearly 17% during this period.

However, the jewellery stock has shed 8% in a month and 46% in six months. The stock has delivered multibagger returns of whopping 259% in the last five years.

PC Jeweller shares are listed on both NSE and BSE. The multibagger jewellery stock hit a 52-week high of ₹19.55 on July 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹8.66 on December 30, 2025.