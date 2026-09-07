PC Jeweller share price surges 15% today - jumps 35% in 1 month - rally reason explained

PC Jeweller share price surged 15% in intraday deals on the BSE on Monday, 7 September, defying weak stock market sentiment. PC Jeweller shares opened at ₹12.12 against their previous close of ₹11.90 and jumped 14.7% to an intraday high of ₹13.65, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session.

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PC Jeweller share price trend PC Jeweller shares have been on a strong uptrend of late. The jewellery stock has surged over 35% in the last 1 month, while year-to-date, it has gained 43%.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹7.45 on 30 March this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹15.38 on 17 September last year.

On a monthly scale, it has been in the green since July this year.

Why is PC Jeweller stock rising? The recent uptrend in the stock could be attributed to the company's announcement about its move towards debt-free status.

In an exchange filing on 3 September, PC Jeweller announced it had successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of the settlement agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to one more bank.

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"With this successful clearance of debt, the company has now repaid all the outstanding debt of 9 out of the 14 consortium banks, with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates. Further, the company has discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 5 banks as well," said PC Jeweller.

"The company remains firmly on track to discharge the remaining less than 4% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 5 banks and achieve a debt-free status in the current month itself, which will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position," PC Jeweller said.

PC Jeweller's financial performance To recall, PC Jeweller showcased robust operational performance in Q1FY27, riding on improved customer demand and footfall.

Its consolidated revenues increased by approximately 21% year-on- year to ₹877 crore during the quarter, while gross profit surged by 81% YoY to ₹260 crore.

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In July 2026, the board approved raising up to ₹1,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), subject to requisite approvals. The proposed fundraising will primarily be used to support future growth opportunities, strengthen financial flexibility, and enhance the Company's ability to scale its operations, according to the company's exchange filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)