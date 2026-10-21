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PC Jeweller share price to be in focus as Q2 net profit jumps 58%; can the stock extend its 482% rally in 3 years?

PC Jeweller reported a 58% year-on-year rise in Q2FY27 net profit to 331 crore and 28% revenue growth to 1,054 crore. EBITDA rose 74%, with margins improving to 29.3%. The company also repaid all consortium bank dues ahead of schedule.

A Ksheerasagar
Published21 Oct 2026, 10:12 PM IST
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PC Jeweller share price to be in focus as Q2 net profit jumps 58%; can the stock extend its 482% rally in 3 years?
PC Jeweller share price to be in focus as Q2 net profit jumps 58%; can the stock extend its 482% rally in 3 years?(Photo: AI generated )
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PC Jeweller released its financial results for the July–September quarter (Q2FY27) today, October 21, after-market hours, reporting strong growth across key financial metrics, driven by healthy consumer demand.

The company posted a 58% jump in net profit to 331 crore from 210 crore in the same period last year. Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 28% to 1,054 crore from 825 crore in the year-ago quarter, driven by continued consumer demand during the festive and wedding season.

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At the operating level, the company’s EBITDA stood at 309 crore, up from 178 crore a year earlier, while its EBITDA margin improved to 29.3% from 21.5% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improved operational efficiency and robust sales growth, according to the company’s Q2 earnings filing.

Balram Garg, Managing Director of PC Jeweller, said, “Backed by healthy consumer demand, the company's strong performance continued in Q2FY27 as well. During Q2FY27, the company delivered consolidated revenue growth of 28% YoY, consolidated operating EBITDA growth of 74% and consolidated operating PBT growth of 116%.”

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Company achieves debt-free status

During the quarter, the company s achieved debt-free status after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule.

The company has received no-objection, no-dues and release letters from all the banks. All mortgaged assets, charges, securities, guarantees (both personal and corporate) and undertakings provided by the company and its personal and corporate guarantors have also been fully released.

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Further, the company received remittances of approximately 142 crore during the quarter from its outstanding export debtors.

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PC Jeweller plans up to 100 showrooms over the next 12–18 months

The company plans to open up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12–18 months, through a mix of company-owned outlets and an asset-light franchise model.

“The company’s current franchisee model is receiving a very encouraging response from prospective business partners interested in establishing large-format franchise showrooms with us in metros and Tier II and Tier III cities,” Garg said.

PC Jeweller stock delivers over 400% returns in three years

Following a prolonged correction, PC Jeweller shares began a strong rally in June 2024, surging 257% over the following months. However, the sharp rally triggered profit booking, and the stock subsequently remained under pressure for an extended period before staging another recovery.

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Over the last six months, the stock closed five of those months in positive territory, helping turn its 2026 performance positive, with gains of 94%, reaching 18.51 apiece. The recent rally has also boosted its longer-term returns, with the stock gaining 482% over three years and 565% over five years.

Despite the sharp recovery, the stock remains 77.5% below its all-time high of 60 per share.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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