PC Jeweller share price to be in focus as Q2 net profit jumps 58%; can the stock extend its 482% rally in 3 years?

PC Jeweller released its financial results for the July–September quarter (Q2FY27) today, October 21, after-market hours, reporting strong growth across key financial metrics, driven by healthy consumer demand.

The company posted a 58% jump in net profit to ₹331 crore from ₹210 crore in the same period last year. Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 28% to ₹1,054 crore from ₹825 crore in the year-ago quarter, driven by continued consumer demand during the festive and wedding season.

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At the operating level, the company’s EBITDA stood at ₹309 crore, up from ₹178 crore a year earlier, while its EBITDA margin improved to 29.3% from 21.5% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improved operational efficiency and robust sales growth, according to the company’s Q2 earnings filing.

Balram Garg, Managing Director of PC Jeweller, said, “Backed by healthy consumer demand, the company's strong performance continued in Q2FY27 as well. During Q2FY27, the company delivered consolidated revenue growth of 28% YoY, consolidated operating EBITDA growth of 74% and consolidated operating PBT growth of 116%.”

Company achieves debt-free status During the quarter, the company s achieved debt-free status after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule.

The company has received no-objection, no-dues and release letters from all the banks. All mortgaged assets, charges, securities, guarantees (both personal and corporate) and undertakings provided by the company and its personal and corporate guarantors have also been fully released.

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Further, the company received remittances of approximately ₹142 crore during the quarter from its outstanding export debtors.

PC Jeweller plans up to 100 showrooms over the next 12–18 months The company plans to open up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12–18 months, through a mix of company-owned outlets and an asset-light franchise model.

“The company’s current franchisee model is receiving a very encouraging response from prospective business partners interested in establishing large-format franchise showrooms with us in metros and Tier II and Tier III cities,” Garg said.

PC Jeweller stock delivers over 400% returns in three years Following a prolonged correction, PC Jeweller shares began a strong rally in June 2024, surging 257% over the following months. However, the sharp rally triggered profit booking, and the stock subsequently remained under pressure for an extended period before staging another recovery.

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Over the last six months, the stock closed five of those months in positive territory, helping turn its 2026 performance positive, with gains of 94%, reaching ₹18.51 apiece. The recent rally has also boosted its longer-term returns, with the stock gaining 482% over three years and 565% over five years.

Despite the sharp recovery, the stock remains 77.5% below its all-time high of ₹60 per share.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.