PC Jeweller shares jump 9% after Q2 results, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya’s bulk deal in focus | What investors should know

PC Jeweller shares jumped nearly 9% on Thursday, 22 October, following the company's strong Q2 FY27 results and amid investor attention on bulk deal transactions in the stock.

PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 58% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹330.66 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher sales. The company had posted a net profit of ₹209.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income rose 28% year-on-year to ₹1,054.47 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹825.25 crore a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing. Total expenses increased to ₹759.42 crore from ₹688.85 crore in the year-ago period.

A key milestone during the quarter was the company's return to debt-free status after it repaid outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule. PC Jeweller said the resulting reduction in interest costs, expected to become more significant from the second half of FY27, should support its profitability.

The company also received around ₹142 crore in remittances from export debtors during the quarter following negotiations and resolution of outstanding issues. The receipts mark the beginning of recovery of long-pending export receivables, it said.

Looking ahead, PC Jeweller plans to roll out up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12–18 months. The expansion will combine company-owned outlets with an asset-light franchise model.

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Bulk deals in focus Bulk deals in PC Jeweller on 21 October saw Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, purchase 5.51 crore shares at ₹18.39 apiece, amounting to approximately ₹101.33 crore, as per NSE data.

HRTI Private Limited bought 7.37 crore shares at ₹18.44 per share, worth around ₹135.99 crore, while selling 8.76 crore shares at ₹18.36 apiece for ₹160.81 crore. Meanwhile, Jump Trading Financial India Private Limited purchased 15.34 crore shares at ₹18.36 each, valued at approximately ₹281.57 crore, and sold 15.90 crore shares at ₹18.38 each, valued at approximately ₹292.31 crore.

Investor attention has also focused on a bulk deal on 16 October, when Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, associated with Cupid Ltd, reportedly purchased 5.10 crore shares of PC Jeweller for approximately ₹73.59 crore at an average price of ₹14.43 per share. The transaction comes amid the jewellery retailer’s ongoing financial turnaround.

In September, PC Jeweller announced that it had repaid its dues to all 14 consortium banks, effectively becoming debt-free after addressing borrowings of around ₹3,000 crore. The company had entered into a one-time settlement (OTS) with its lenders in September 2024 to resolve its outstanding bank dues.

The company’s progress on debt reduction, coupled with recent revenue growth, has kept its recovery in focus. However, sustaining business growth and improving profitability will be key to determining whether the turnaround can be maintained over the longer term.

PC Jeweller share price today PC Jeweller share price today opened at 19.81 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹20.17 per share, and an intraday low of ₹18.82 per share.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said PC Jeweller has broken out of a broadening pattern, also known as a reverse symmetrical triangle, on the weekly chart and is now trading near its 52-week high. The breakout above the key resistance level of ₹18.80, supported by strong trading volumes, lends conviction to the bullish momentum.

Arora noted that sustaining levels above ₹18.80 will be crucial for the stock to extend its upward move. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing early signs of overbought conditions, warranting some near-term caution, the broader technical structure remains bullish as long as the stock holds above this level.