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PC Jeweller shares jump 9% after Q2 results, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya’s bulk deal in focus | What investors should know

PC Jeweller shares rose nearly 9% after the company reported a 58% year-on-year increase in Q2 FY27 net profit to 330.66 crore. The jeweller also returned to debt-free status, recovered export receivables and plans to open up to 100 showrooms.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Oct 2026, 10:12 AM IST
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PC Jeweller shares jump 9% after Q2 results, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya’s bulk deal in focus
PC Jeweller shares jump 9% after Q2 results, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya’s bulk deal in focus(Photo: AI generated )
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PC Jeweller shares jumped nearly 9% on Thursday, 22 October, following the company's strong Q2 FY27 results and amid investor attention on bulk deal transactions in the stock.

PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 58% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to 330.66 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher sales. The company had posted a net profit of 209.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Total income rose 28% year-on-year to 1,054.47 crore in Q2 FY27 from 825.25 crore a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing. Total expenses increased to 759.42 crore from 688.85 crore in the year-ago period.

A key milestone during the quarter was the company's return to debt-free status after it repaid outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule. PC Jeweller said the resulting reduction in interest costs, expected to become more significant from the second half of FY27, should support its profitability.

The company also received around 142 crore in remittances from export debtors during the quarter following negotiations and resolution of outstanding issues. The receipts mark the beginning of recovery of long-pending export receivables, it said.

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Looking ahead, PC Jeweller plans to roll out up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12–18 months. The expansion will combine company-owned outlets with an asset-light franchise model.

Also Read | PC Jeweller share price to be in focus as Q2 net profit jumps 58%

Bulk deals in focus

Bulk deals in PC Jeweller on 21 October saw Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, purchase 5.51 crore shares at 18.39 apiece, amounting to approximately 101.33 crore, as per NSE data.

HRTI Private Limited bought 7.37 crore shares at 18.44 per share, worth around 135.99 crore, while selling 8.76 crore shares at 18.36 apiece for 160.81 crore. Meanwhile, Jump Trading Financial India Private Limited purchased 15.34 crore shares at 18.36 each, valued at approximately 281.57 crore, and sold 15.90 crore shares at 18.38 each, valued at approximately 292.31 crore.

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Investor attention has also focused on a bulk deal on 16 October, when Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, associated with Cupid Ltd, reportedly purchased 5.10 crore shares of PC Jeweller for approximately 73.59 crore at an average price of 14.43 per share. The transaction comes amid the jewellery retailer’s ongoing financial turnaround.

In September, PC Jeweller announced that it had repaid its dues to all 14 consortium banks, effectively becoming debt-free after addressing borrowings of around 3,000 crore. The company had entered into a one-time settlement (OTS) with its lenders in September 2024 to resolve its outstanding bank dues.

The company’s progress on debt reduction, coupled with recent revenue growth, has kept its recovery in focus. However, sustaining business growth and improving profitability will be key to determining whether the turnaround can be maintained over the longer term.

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Also Read | PC Jeweller share price jumps 5%, surges 40% in 2 weeks | Key levels to watch

PC Jeweller share price today

PC Jeweller share price today opened at 19.81 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 20.17 per share, and an intraday low of 18.82 per share.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said PC Jeweller has broken out of a broadening pattern, also known as a reverse symmetrical triangle, on the weekly chart and is now trading near its 52-week high. The breakout above the key resistance level of 18.80, supported by strong trading volumes, lends conviction to the bullish momentum.

Arora noted that sustaining levels above 18.80 will be crucial for the stock to extend its upward move. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing early signs of overbought conditions, warranting some near-term caution, the broader technical structure remains bullish as long as the stock holds above this level.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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