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PC Jeweller stock defies market gloom, rises 90% in 2026: Can it hit ₹27 after breaking ₹20 resistance? Expert view

PC Jeweller shares have surged 89% in 2026, reaching a one-year high of 20.10. Analysts see potential upside to 27 if the stock breaks above 20, though overbought indicators could prompt profit-taking.

A Ksheerasagar
Published22 Oct 2026, 03:57 PM IST
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PC Jeweller stock defies market gloom, rises 90% in 2026: Can it hit <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27 after breaking <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 resistance? Expert view
PC Jeweller stock defies market gloom, rises 90% in 2026: Can it hit ₹27 after breaking ₹20 resistance? Expert view(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Shareholders of PC Jeweller seem to have reason to rejoice, given the stock’s solid performance in 2026 despite broader market weakness amid rising geopolitical tensions. Although the stock began the year on a tumultuous note, it picked up steam in the second half and has continued to hit multi-month highs since then, supported by a series of positive developments.

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During Thursday’s trade, the stock touched a fresh one-year high of 20.10 apiece, a day after the company announced its September-quarter performance. So far this month, the stock has gained 36% and is on track to extend its winning streak to a fourth consecutive month.

The rally has also taken its year-to-date gains to 90%, marking a stark turnaround from a 40% plunge in 2025.

Even after the bumper rally, analysts expect the rally in PC Jeweller to extend, with the stock potentially reaching 27, citing a favourable technical setup.

Also Read | PC Jeweller shares jump 9% after Q2 results; Halwasiya’s bulk deal in focus
Also Read | PC Jeweller share price jumps 5%, surges 40% in 2 weeks | Key levels to watch

PC Jeweller stock eyes breakout above 20

According to Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Broking, PC Jeweller is showing signs of a potential bullish breakout on the monthly chart, backed by a sharp rise in price and trading volumes. After a prolonged consolidation phase, the stock has moved back towards a crucial resistance zone of 19– 20, marked by a long-term trendline connecting previous highs.

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Gupta said the monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has improved to around 69, indicating strong buying momentum. A sustained breakout above 20, supported by strong volumes, could signal further upside.

On the weekly chart, the stock has surged 17.22% to trade at 19.50, accompanied by a sharp increase in volumes. It is trading well above its 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 11.37 and 200-week EMA at 9.74, reflecting a significant improvement in its long-term trend.

However, Gupta noted that the weekly RSI at 77.09 indicates overbought conditions, so some profit-booking cannot be ruled out near current levels.

Gupta pointed out that a decisive breakout above 20 could open the way towards 23 and 27, while 17 and 15.50 are likely to act as immediate support levels.

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PC Jeweller Q2 performance

PC Jeweller posted a 58% jump in net profit to 331 for the September quarter crore from 210 crore in the same period last year. Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 28% to 1,054 crore from 825 crore in the year-ago quarter, driven by continued consumer demand during the festive and wedding season.

At the operating level, the company’s EBITDA stood at 309 crore, up from 178 crore a year earlier, while its EBITDA margin improved to 29.3% from 21.5% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improved operational efficiency and robust sales growth, according to the company’s Q2 earnings filing.

During the quarter, the company s achieved debt-free status after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule.

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Meanwhile, the company plans to open up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12–18 months, through a mix of company-owned outlets and an asset-light franchise model.

Also Read | Cupid’s Aditya Halwasiya bets big on PC Jeweller after 70% rally in 6 months
Also Read | PC Jeweller share: Up 70% in 6 months! What's driving the stock rally? 3 reasons

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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