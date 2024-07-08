PC Jeweller stock hits 10% upper circuit after PNB approves one-time settlement of dues

PC Jeweller's shares hit a 10% upper circuit limit after Punjab National Bank approved a one-time settlement of outstanding dues. The company plans to settle dues with a consortium of banks through cash and equity components, release of securities, and revamping business operations.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published8 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
The company's performance over the last few quarters was severely impacted by various litigations filed by banks in different legal forums, including the Hon'ble NCLT.
The company’s performance over the last few quarters was severely impacted by various litigations filed by banks in different legal forums, including the Hon’ble NCLT.

Shares of PC Jeweller were locked in a 10% upper circuit limit in today's early morning trade, reaching 56 apiece. This sharp rally in shares came after the company announced on Sunday that Punjab National Bank has given its approval for a one-time settlement of its outstanding dues.

In a regulatory approval, PC Jeweller informed that "Punjab National Bank, the third largest bank after the State Bank of India amongst consortium banks of the company in terms of its exposure, has conveyed its approval to the One Time Settlement (OTS) proposal submitted by the company."

PC Jeweller had opted for OTS to settle the outstanding dues with a consortium of banks. The terms and conditions of the approved OTS include cash and equity components payable under the settlement, the release of securities and mortgaged properties, etc., the filing said.

Also Read | Man Industries up 10% after securing its largest single order worth ₹1,850 cr

PC Jeweller did not mention the outstanding dues with all banks or the details of OTS.

Earlier, the company highlighted in its investor presentation that the withdrawal of the petition from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by SBI and the favorable consideration of its OTS proposal by the banks are positive developments.

As a result, the company has resumed its focus on enhancing its brand presence and has initiated new marketing efforts, expecting visible impacts in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. It maintains a network of 60 showrooms (including 6 franchisee showrooms) in 44 cities across 15 states in India as of March 31, 2024.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices today on 08-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

It is also revamping all other aspects of its business operations, such as preparing to launch new jewelry collections, revamping its franchisee business, and optimizing costs.

Meanwhile, the company's performance over the last few quarters was severely impacted by various litigations filed by banks in different legal forums, including the Hon'ble NCLT. As trust and goodwill are crucial in the jewelry business, these litigations and negative publicity hurt customer sentiment, leading to significantly reduced operations despite operational showrooms.

Consequently, the company experienced a drop in revenue and operational levels, resulting in losses at the EBITDA and PBT levels for FY 2024.

Also Read | Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Faces Bearish Trading Day

The company took a proactive step by convening a Board of Directors meeting on April 16, 2024, during which several key decisions were made. These included approving an increase in the authorized share capital and altering the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association.

Additionally, the board endorsed plans to raise funds through a rights issue of equity shares with a maximum size of 1,500 crore, subject to requisite regulatory approvals. Furthermore, it approved the issuance of fully convertible warrants worth up to 500 crore to a promoter group company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPC Jeweller stock hits 10% upper circuit after PNB approves one-time settlement of dues

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

329.80
10:35 AM | 8 JUL 2024
5.8 (1.79%)

Tata Steel

174.30
10:35 AM | 8 JUL 2024
-0.45 (-0.26%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

287.70
10:35 AM | 8 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.17%)

Tata Motors

1,003.60
10:36 AM | 8 JUL 2024
9.9 (1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Metro Brands

1,333.55
10:26 AM | 8 JUL 2024
118.6 (9.76%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,372.05
10:26 AM | 8 JUL 2024
104.4 (8.24%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.85
10:26 AM | 8 JUL 2024
14.55 (7.73%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,089.50
10:26 AM | 8 JUL 2024
72.35 (7.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue