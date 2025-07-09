PC Jeweller stock rises ahead of the board meeting to discuss fundraise. Do you own?

PC Jeweller stock: After snapping a five-day rally on Tuesday, PC Jeweller share price witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Wednesday. PC Jeweller share price today opened upside at ₹18 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹18.88 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, PC Jeweller stock registered an intraday rise of around 5% against its previous close of ₹17.99 apiece.

According to stock market experts, PC Jeweller stock price is ascending ahead of the company's board meeting scheduled on 10th July 2025 i.e. tomorrow. The company board has declared that members will consider and approve the proposal for fundraising in this meeting.

Why is PC Jeweller share price rising? On reason that is fueling PC Jeweller stock price today, capital market expert Anuj Gupta said, “PC Jeweller stock price has been on an uptrend after the strong Q1FY26 update. Currently, PC Jeweller stock appreciation can be attributed to the fast-approaching board meeting, which is scheduled on 10th July 2025, i.e. tomorrow. In this meeting, board members will consider and approve a proposal for fundraising.”

“PC Jeweller stock is trading at a 7-year high of ₹19. The stock is looking positive on the technical chart and may soon touch ₹20 apiece. On breaking above ₹20 on a closing basis, we can expect the multibagger stock to touch ₹24 soon. On the lower side, PC Jeweller share price has strong support placed at 16 apiece levels,” Gupta said.

PC Jeweller news In an exchange filing a few days ago, PC Jewellers informed BSE, "The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price."

On Tuesday, PC Jeweller's share price received a strong beating. The BSE and the NSE had put PC Jeweller stock under ASM surveillance after the strong five-day rally.